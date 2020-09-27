Daily News

Why insecurity persists, by CAN President

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle on Sunday attributed the security crisis to the selfishness of most leaders.

Ayokunle said this in Abuja at the 60th Independence Anniversary Inter-denominational church service with the theme:” come, let us rebuild…”

He also advised Nigerians to be truly religious to overcome the incessant killings and corrupt ways of living.

“What is causing our pains in Nigeria is selfishness. Most of our leaders and many others are selfish,” he stressed.

Ayokunle warned Nigeris will not be great if the leaders and the led continue living without love and insecurity.

