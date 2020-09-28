‘Why Jegede is campaigning at markets’

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Former spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Banji Okunomo, has attributed reasons why the party and its governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, take campaigns to markets across the state to lack of grassroots appeal for the party.

Okunomo contested at the PDP primaries, but got 90 votes, after which he defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Addressing ZLP supporters at a campaign rally at Okitipupa, Okunomo said Jegede opted for market areas to campaign so as to enjoy the natural gathering of people, because people gather in market areas or motor parks and not about people coming out to embrace the party.

He said the PDP had lost out in the October 10 governorship election because it fielded a candidate whose zone was not the turn to produce the governor.

Okunomo said it was not yet the turn of Ondo Central to produce the governor as expressed by the Minister of State for Niger/Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who hails from Akure South in Ondo Central.

He said the October 10 poll was between the ZLP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the majority of them formerly working for the PDP had abandoned the party for the structure loyal to Jegede.

Okunomo said: “Now, PDP has again picked from the wrong zone, Ondo Central and the people are saying no, including a minister who is their son from Akure.

“My people, it is not the turn of the Central to produce the governor, thus the election is a straight contest between the candidate of the APC and the ZLP. But I’m optimistic that what affects Jegede also affects the incumbent governor of Ondo State from Ondo North Senatorial District, who also the APC standard-bearer.

Although the constitution permits him to run if he so wishes, the people are against him based on number one factor, which is zoning.”