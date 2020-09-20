Daily News

Why Kiddwaya participated in BBNaija, by Dorathy

 Adeniyi Adewoyin

Dorathy has explained evicted Kiddwaya, got into the House to chase his dreams.

While Vee wondered why Kiddwaya participated in the show being a billionaire son, Dorathy reasoned he only wanted to chase his dream.

Dorathy said this during a conversation with Vee and Laycon in the garden on Saturday night.

Vee had questioned why Kiddwaya would think of coming to the shoe because he has more than the grand prize in his account.

“I’m going to ask Kiddwaya why he was really in this show,”Vee said.

Dorathy replied: “Just like Davido is an artiste even with his background. Some people just like to chase their own dreams because his father is rich but not famous”.

