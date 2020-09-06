Why no ceremonies during project commissioning in past six years – Ortom

[files] Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. Photo: TWITTER/GOVSAMUELORTOM

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said there were no ceremonies during projects commissioning in the last six years of his administration because such funds could be used to provide amenities to communities.

Ortom gave this explanation on Friday while commissioning the 47.52 kilometer, Zaki-Biam, Afia-Gbeji Road in Ukum Local Council and the Mbaton-Amaafu electricity project, as well as Central Primary School, both in Katsina-Ala Local Council.

He stated that he decided to commission the projects after succumbing to pressure from his allies, among them his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Disclosing that N4b counterpart fund between the state and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has been accessed, the governor said the fund would be disbursed for the construction of 1000 schools and renovation of 99 others.

The governor said some of his critics had gone to town that he had not done anything worthwhile, hence his inability to commission projects.

Also, former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam said he prevailed on Ortom to commission the projects, to correct the notion that he has done nothing worth commissioning.

Suswam observed that it was no mean feat for the Governor to construct and rehabilitate projects, just as he advised benefiting communities to take ownership of the projects.

Earlier, Chairman, Ukum Local Council, Steve Ayua, a veteran broadcaster, applauded the Ortom, appealing for construction of the Sankera-Chito-Vaase Road.