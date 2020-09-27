Why Obaseki cannot return to APC after winning under PDP – Onuesoke

Obaseki

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has disputed media reports that Governor Godwin Obaseki will decamp to All Progressive Congress (APC) after he winning Edo 2020 governorship election under the banner of PDP.

Obaseki, following his disqualification by the APC governorship election screening committee, had joined the PDP for his re-election bid and eventually emerged victorious, defeating his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC in penultimate Saturday’s election with 307,955 votes as against the latter’s 223,619 votes.

Reacting to reports that Obaseki might join APC after winning the election and mostly after his thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, Onuesoke, in a statement in Warri, Delta State, stated that the governor, being a man of integrity who knows his onion, couldn’t have contested on a party, won on that party platform and then consider moving to another party.

“Doing such a thing is like paying bad with good. It is not the kind of thing to do. It’s not the right thing to do and I am sure he will not do it,” Onuesoke stated.

He argued that for having lifted Obaseki from the down of the ladder to the top, the normal thing for him to is to be loyal and adhere to the principle of PDP.

VANGUARD