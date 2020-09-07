Why Shehu Sani’s recommendation will not work



Sir: A political activist/former senator, Shehu Sani, is quoted as giving “recommendation” to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (GMB), on Monday, August 31, 2020, on how the ethno religious crisis in parts of the north can be resolved. In his words, “President Buhari should humbly delegate Gen. Yakubu Gowon, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Mr. Audu Ogbe and Prof. Jubril Aminu to lead a new initiative to end the ethno religious crisis in parts of the north and the herdsmen-farmers violence and restore peace. The south has no sectarian or religious conflicts,” he tweeted. The question begging for answer is whether GMB is disposed to peace. You can wake someone who is sleeping; not someone who is pretending to be asleep.

On two occasions, GMB dialogued successfully with Boko Haram but only to free some girls and not Nigeria from carnage and economic destruction. Besides, nothing can resolve the clashes between the crop farmers and the herdsmen if GMB and the herdsmen cannot see that it is absurd and inhuman to be grazing cattle in agrarian fields and that sedentary animal husbandry is better and more profitable. I commend Shehu for saying it is high time northern Nigeria put her house in order. Politicisation of religion is antiquated. Abide by the Constitution that prohibits state religion and allow religious liberty and freedom of association. Nigeria has no religion. Christians and Muslims should allow her to develop. Nigeria is already a shadow of what Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan and GMB inherited.

Moreover, according to Legit.ng, “the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has revealed that most of the criminals who carry out havoc and inflict pain on citizens are actually foreigners.” And “Adamu made this crucial disclosure during a town-hall meeting held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the headquarters of Zuru Local Council in Kebbi State.”

Furthermore, “the police boss said that based on reliable intelligence, bandits operating in the northern region are from the Islamic State of West Africa, The Cable reported.” I never knew that the IGP can be so deceptive and unable to call a spade by its name. It would have been honest and courageous enough of him to admit and say that government has failed in its responsibility to provide security.

Was it foreigners who asked Nigeria rulers to be fighting the Boko Haram Islamic sect-community of men, women and children that did not attack anybody until attacked by government forces? Was it foreigners who made the Fulani herdsmen to become larger than life under the GMB presidency? Which foreigners are larger than Nigeria’s security forces? There should be a limit to insults on the collective intelligence of Nigerians. General Dr Chief Pa Arẹmu Ọbasanjọ reigned, 1999-2007, and he is still around but his successors do not want to learn anything from him. Is that wisdom or foolhardiness? Whatever a people sow; they reap. Do you concur?



Prof. Ọlọ́jẹ̀ẹ́dé Oyeniran Abíọ́jẹ̀ wrote from University of Ilorin.