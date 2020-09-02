Why we are ‘increasing’ electricity tariff – Kaduna Electric

Kaduna Electric has begun implementation of the new service-based tariff approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said in a statement that the new tariff regime was not a blanket increase but tied to improved hours of power supply and more efficient service delivery.

He said the company was working closely with the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) in its franchise area to ensure speedy deployment of meters as directed by the Federal Government.

“Under the service based tariff, feeders from where customers receive power supply to their neighbourhoods have been categorised into Bands A to E with the tariff increase in descending order”, he said.

“Customers under Band A who will enjoy a minimum of 20 hours of power supply were expected to pay N56 per kilowatt-hour while customers on Band B with minimum 16 hours supply shall pay N54 per kilowatt-hour’’, Mr Abdullahi said.

He added that customers on B and C who would be enjoying not less than 12 hours of supply shall pay N50 per Kilowatt hour.

Mr Abdullahi added that the tariff increase for customers who fall under B, D, and E has been frozen until further directive from the regulator.

The official said that customers with prepaid meters shall see the new tariff reflected in their tokens while the new tariff for postpaid customers shall reflect in the next billing cycle.

“The company assures its esteemed customers that barring circumstances beyond its control, it will do its utmost to ensure compliance with the service levels, urging customers to endeavour to settle their bills promptly and avoid all forms of energy theft”. (NAN)