‘Why we formed foundation’

Our Reporter

THE Indigenous Peoples’ Foundation of Lagos State at the weekend unveiled its aims, objectives, vision and mission statements to reposition the indigenous people of Lagos State.

Speaking with The Nation at the end of their inaugural meeting in Lagos, one of the leaders of the foundation, Abayomi Jinadu, said the foundation is non-partisan, but is on a four-level platform, upon which the indigenous people of the state are organised and administered across its five divisions.

“Our aim is to emancipate the indigenes of the five divisions and restore their corporate, social, economic and political position from subjugation, deprivation and oppression.

“Our vision is to have Lagos State as the flagship state in Nigeria, through socio-political activism,” he said.

Jinadu described an indigene of Lagos State as one, whose parents, father and or mother have blood and ancestral linkage to any of the five divisions, in line with its creation in 1967.

“People who have no ancestral link to any of the five divisions cannot claim Lagos as state of origin,” he added.

Jinadu said membership is free in all communities and streets across the state, but strictly for the indigenes of Lagos State at home and in the diaspora. Our programmes shall be all-embracing and all-inclusive as well,” he said.

Jinadu said the foundation would operate in a way that would make for easy identification of the real indigenes everywhere.