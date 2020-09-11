Wife of Murdered Militia Leader, Gana Demands Compensation From Federal Government

Mrs. Wantor Akwaza, wife of murdered militia leader, Terwase Akwaza popularly known as ‘Gana’ has demanded compensation from the Nigerian Government over the killing of her husband by the Military.

It will be recalled that Gana was shot dead by Soldiers shortly after he surrendered to the Benue state government under its Amnesty Program.

Soldiers snatched Gana from a government convoy of repentant militants in Gboko.

An emotional Mrs. Wantor, who is Gana’s second wife, further disclosed that her husband was betrayed by Politicians. In her words;

“I was in Makurdi when they called to inform me of the incident. Senator Gabriel Suswam went to meet him on Saturday because when they went for him on the second amnesty issue, he said if he did not see Suswam, he was not going to come out. That until Suswam comes around, he will not believe that the amnesty is true. This is because he said that when he first came out for the first amnesty, the government betrayed him, so until he sees Suswam, he wouldn’t come out.”

“So Suswam went there to meet him and assured him that he was part of it and that he has arranged everything, that he spoke to the federal security agencies and they had given him (Agwaza) amnesty and that nothing will happen to him. So, they went to Akume Atongo Stadium in Katsina Ala to meet with the chiefs and then surrender their weapons. After addressing them, they were going to Makurdi to finalize the amnesty at Government House. But on his way, the soldiers came and snatched him and killed him.”

She also stated that her husband was not a ‘wicked man’.

“After the Initial amnesty he went back into the bush. When the second amnesty programme started, he was briefing me about the development. I spoke with him on Saturday and he told me that he was going for the amnesty and that he is tired of the life he was living. That if the amnesty is genuine, he want to surrender his life to God and work for Him.”

“My husband was not a wicked person.”

She called on the Federal Government to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death. She also demanded a compensation of N5 billion.

Like this: Like Loading...