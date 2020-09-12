Wife pulls hilarious prank on her husband after asking Facebook friends to photoshop pictures of him

A wife’s hilarious prank went viral this week after she asked people on social media to create photoshopped pictures of her husband.

Earlier this summer, Sharea and Nate Overman piled into a car with their adorable children and took a road trip across Indiana to visit relatives.

The couple are parents to three young boys, so Sharea wasn’t shocked to see her exhausted husband slumped comfortably in the driver’s seat as they traveled along.

With his head leaned back and sunglasses over his eyes, Nate appeared to be asleep despite his eyes being glued to the road.

Nate and Sharea Overman (left to right) took a road trip with their three adorable children across Indiana to visit relatives last month

But after a while, Sharea looked over at her husband and decided to take a quick picture.

‘Man, he really looks like he is passed out in the driver’s seat,’ she said, according to CNN.

That’s when Sharea, a part-time photographer, got the idea to pull a funny prank on her husband.

‘I’m a part of this group of incredibly talented photographers on Facebook.’ she told the publication.

‘So, I decided to post the photo and asked people to photoshop some fun backgrounds into the photo. To make it look like he fell asleep while all these crazy things were going on.’

Sharea Overman, a part-time photographer, told CNN that she snapped a pictured of her husband as he appeared asleep on their road trip. Pictured ‘Doc’ and Marty McFly from Back to the Future

She posted the original photo in a Facebook group and asked members to photoshop the image for a laugh. Pictuered: Pennywise the Dancing Clown from It

Sharea Overmand: ‘So, I decided to post the photo and asked people to photoshop some fun backgrounds into the photo. To make it look like he fell asleep while all these crazy things were going on’ Pictured: Thanos from the Avengers franchise

And the Facebook group delivered tenfold with a wave of creative, humorous photos that soon went viral.

Some of the altered photos feature the gobsmacked faces of Marty McFly and ‘Doc’ from Back to the Future, the sinister smile of Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the It franchise and even President Donald Trump.

Sharea was so impressed – and delighted – by the photoshopped pictures that she eventually showed Nate.

Some of the altered images featured Joe Exotic, a convicted former zookeeper from Netflix’s Tiger King, (left) and model Christie Brinkley (right) from her cameo in National Lampoon’s Vacation

The infamous Kevin Hart meme (pictured) was squeezed into the driver-side window in one photoshopped image

‘He thought it was hilarious. We had a great laugh and a great rest of the car ride, and that was it,’ said Sharea.

Meanwhile, the photos were being shared on the internet and it turned out people from around the globe wanted to participate in the fun.

‘I started getting messages from people in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska… sending me their photoshopped images of my husband,’ she said.

And unbeknownst to the Overmans when the prank began, many people were in search of a laugh after a tumultuous year.

‘There are people who have broken down and told us just how hard this year has been for them and that this is the first time they’ve been able to have a really good laugh at something,’ said Sharea.

Sharea: ‘There are people who have broken down and told us just how hard this year has been for them and that this is the first time they’ve been able to have a really good laugh at something’ Pictured: Actor Sacha Baron Cohen as ‘Borat’

One picture included references to Fast and the Furious (left), while another showed a scene from the 1993 movie Jurassic Park (right)

Sharea: ‘I started getting messages from people in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska… sending me their photoshopped images of my husband’ Pictured: President Donald Trump

‘It’s been so humbling because what started out as something so silly, has turned into all of this. We are putting smiles on faces we don’t even know.’

Since the photos were cropped up almost three weeks ago, the Facebook post has amassed 326,000 shares, 55,000 reactions and 17,000 comments.

‘This is the best post I’ve seen. So funny and great entertainment thanks for sharing,’ one comment read.

‘Oh my!,’ another comment read. ‘I haven’t laughed like that in a long time. I needed that!’

Sharea said people have continued to interact with the post and send her photoshopped pictures.

‘It’s brought so many people together. From all over the world. It’s so crazy,’ she said.