Wike flags off nine roads in Bauchi, pledges support for Mohammed

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has flagged off construction of nine metropolitan roads in Bauchi State. Wike, at the weekend, flagged off the design and construction of Gwangwangwan, Barako, Kofar Dumi and Malam Goje/Muda Lawal Market Roads and township roads in Bununu, Tafawa Balewa Council.

While commending his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed, the Rivers helmsman said: “This is commendable. It is not how much you have, but how you are able manage the resources you have and he (Mohammed) has shown it. That is why I came. He has done very well.

“It is not easy for a state with little Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) to embark on big developmental projects, and that is the reason for my coming to Bauchi today.”

Wike said because of his relationship with Mohammed and his desire to work for the people, “Rivers government would continue to support him to work for the happiness of the citizens of Bauchi.”

On his part, Governor Mohammed remarked that the flag-off was an opportunity to demonstrate the readiness of his administration to develop infrastructure in the state.

“My government is being responsive to the yearnings of the people. I am glad that Wike accepted my invitation to flag off these roads projects,” he said.

Commissioner for Works and Transport, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, noted that the roads would uplift the living conditions of the dwellers by making the towns easily accessible.

