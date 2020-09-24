Wike releases N50m for Justice Karibi-Whyte’s state burial

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has released N50million for the state burial of the late retired Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte.

The governor commiserated with the family of the late eminent jurist describing him as a foremost legal icon and insisting that he deserved a befitting burial.

Wike spoke through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr. Tammy Danagogo when he briefed members of the deceased family, who visited him in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Danagogo said Wike out of his magnanimity released the N50million to the family of the late judge.

Presenting the cheque to the family, the SSG said Wike had again demonstrated his love for the Kalabari people noting that the governor continued to show his affection to the people of the area through various developmental projects and welfare support to individuals and organizations.