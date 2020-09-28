Wike says Amaechi delivered ‘scam’ projects as Rivers governor

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday said his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, was more interested in awarding political projects to “boost his personal ego” than delivering services to Rivers people.

Wike, in a statement by the commissioner for information and communications Paulinus Nsirim, said a project like Justice Karibi Whyte Hospital is “a scam because it gulped $39.9 Million on paper as there is nothing to show at the proposed site.

“Go round the state, you will never see anything that looks like Justice Karibi Whyte Hospital. It is a scam that never existed.

“Such political projects existed either on the pages of Newspapers or were used to settle political allies.”

Wike said, “Amaechi and his political allies after siphoning huge sums of money from the State left behind uncompleted projects.”

He said the document published by Amaechi’s Economic Advisory Council led by Prof. Nimi Briggs, covered the activities of his administration from 2007 to 2014.

“On education, the council recorded that 485 primary schools were proposed for construction. Some existing old schools were demolished when they required rehabilitation,” Wike said.

“Work actually started on 478 schools but only 116 schools were completed across the State.

“Amaechi also awarded 15 Modern Secondary Schools for 15 Local Government Areas at over Four Billion Naira each. Only the Ambassador Nne Krukrubo School in Eleme Local Government was completed and functional before he left office.”

The Rivers State governor also countered Amaechi on his stance that Rivers State was not secure, saying “Rivers State is safer than any other State” in the country.

“When Amaechi was Governor, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC was chased away because of insecurity. But they are here now, constructing roads all over the State without fear,” Wike said.

“Amaechi’s hometown, Ubima is a place you have a large number of cultists that he uses. The heads of security agencies he influences their postings, come here and see the reality on ground that the State is safe.”

