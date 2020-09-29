World News

With No Last-Set Tiebreaker, French Open Match Lasts More Than Six Hours

By
0
Post Views: Visits 55

Lorenzo Giustino defeated Corentin Moutet in a match that helped push the French Open slate to a post-midnight completion.

Man who ‘murdered two teenage girls’ arrested when ‘plumbers found their human remains in his pipes’

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News