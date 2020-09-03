With unemployment soaring, why is the income tax take still high?

Smart Money: Tax paid by higher earners is protecting the exchequer during pandemic
Those in lower-paid areas of employment are suffering most from job losses and poorer prospects, while many better paid employees continue, supported in many cases by their ability to work from home. Photograph: iStock
In the midst of a pandemic economic crisis, with unemployment shooting higher, how come the amount of income tax being collected is way ahead of expectations and running just slightly below 2019 levels?
It has a lot to do with the extraordinary nature of the recession – and also with the unusual structure of the Irish income tax system. Together with soaring corporation tax, this may give Ireland some more financial leeway than expected in dealing with the economic fall-out from the pandemic.
