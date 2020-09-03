Breaking News

With unemployment soaring, why is the income tax take still high?

By
0
Post Views: Visits 21

Smart Money: Tax paid by higher earners is protecting the exchequer during pandemic

Those in lower-paid areas of employment are suffering most from job losses and poorer prospects, while many better paid employees continue, supported in many cases by their ability to work from home. Photograph: iStock

Those in lower-paid areas of employment are suffering most from job losses and poorer prospects, while many better paid employees continue, supported in many cases by their ability to work from home. Photograph: iStock

In the midst of a pandemic economic crisis, with unemployment shooting higher, how come the amount of income tax being collected is way ahead of expectations and running just slightly below 2019 levels?

It has a lot to do with the extraordinary nature of the recession – and also with the unusual structure of the Irish income tax system. Together with soaring corporation tax, this may give Ireland some more financial leeway than expected in dealing with the economic fall-out from the pandemic.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Yotam Ottolenghi: one-pan crispy spaghetti and chicken

Previous article

New plan to deal with Covid-19 ‘more important than Budget,’says Ryan

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News