Wizkid Dedicates “Smile” Video To His Sons

Wizkid has shared the music video for his new hit single “Smile” which features grammy-winning American R&B singer H.E.R.

The cheerful video which was released today featured appearances from Wizkid’s three sons; Bolu, Ayo and Zion who the music video is dedicated to.

“Smile” was released on Wizkid’s birthday in July. On the track, Starboy sings that he loves his love interest’s smile and he would do anything including running “inside a building up in flames” just to be with his love.

The track is a single off Wizkid’s forthcoming album Made In Lagos. He announced that the album would feature artistes such as Burna Boy, Damian Marley (Jamaican), Tems, Starboy Terri, Ella Mai (British), Tay Iwar, Skepta (British Nigerian), Projexx (Jamaican) and H.E.R. (American). He also disclosed his sound production and engineering team to be BlaqJerzee, London, Sarz, Mutay and Juls (British Ghanaian), Dro (American) and Kel P.


