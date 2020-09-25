Wizkid Features His 3 Sons in Newly Released Music Video, Smile

Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has featured his three sons, Bolu, Ayo and Zion in his new video for single ‘Smile’ featuring H.E.R.

The video was released at noon on Thursday.

Wizkid had his first son Boluwatife with a woman named Shola. Bolu clocked nine this year. The singer’s second son Ayo whom he had with Binta clocked four this year. His third son Zion will clock three in November.

Wizkid’s relationship with Zion’s mother Jada Pollock started on professional terms before the birth of the boy.

Wizkid, in a post on Instastories on Thursday appreciated singer Banky W and Tunde Demuren for transforming his life.

Banky and Tunde raised him to stardom after signing him to their record label Empire Mates Entertainment in 2009.

Wizkid born Ayo Balogun has since floated his own record label Starboy Entertainment.

While thanking the duo, he wrote “Thank you to these guys for changing my life @Bankyw @captdemuren. EME 4 ever.”

The award winning star unveiled the official album artwork and release date for the “Made In Lagos” album.

The singer after teasing fans for so long with the album shared via his social media pages the official album cover for the highly anticipated project. He also announced that the album would be released on the 15th of October,2020. So far the singer has released the first single off the project “Smile” which features Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R and to commemorate the relade date announcement, he dropped the second single off the project “No Stress“

The release of “No Stress” also coincides with the availability of “Made In Lagos” for pre-order on streaming platforms. It has also been revealed that the album will have 14 tracks.

