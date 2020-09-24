Wizkid features three sons in ‘Smile’ video

Olaitan Ganiu

StarBoy singer, Wizkid, has released the visuals for his current single ‘Smile’ with cameo appearances from his three sons, Boluwatife, Ayo, and Zion.

The 30-year-old singer, who is set to release his highly anticipated album “Made In Lagos,” hinted he dedicated the video to his sons living in three different continents – Boluwatife in Lagos, Nigeria, Ayo in the US, and Zion in London.

Dressed in white t-shirts, the kids were seen smiling as they danced to the tune of their father.

The track, which features Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R, has guest appearances from Banky W and Tunde Demuren.

READ ALSO: Wizkid enjoys quality time with third son Zion in UK

According to a source, the clip is to dispel the notion Wizkid is a deadbeat dad especially after his second baby mama, Binta Diamond, called him out for abandoning his son.

Recently, the singer was seen enjoying quality time with his third son, Zion, in London, United Kingdom.

The singer has shared numerous pictures of himself and his son in their plush London home all through the COVID-19 lockdown across the globe.