Woman, 19, ‘offered deputy oral sex for her confiscated Juul’

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:59 EDT, 2 September 2020 | Updated: 16:38 EDT, 2 September 2020

Nineteen-year-old Florida woman Madison Ann Bryant urinated in front of a sheriff’s office squad car and offered oral sex to an officer to get her confiscated Juul e-cigarette back on Sunday, authorities say

A 19-year-old Florida woman urinated in front of a police car and offered oral sex to an officer to get her confiscated Juul e-cigarette back, authorities say.

Madison Ann Bryant was charged on Sunday with disorderly intoxication, a misdemeanor and offering a bribe to a public servant, a felony, according to The Smoking Gun.

Sheriff’s deputies found Bryant around 2.20am sitting on the median of the US 27 highway in Leesburg, a city 45 miles from Orlando.

Bryant said she exited a nearby truck after getting into a fight with the driver, her boyfriend, about ‘their relationship issues.’

Deputies spoke with her boyfriend, 22, who smelled of alcohol and he was arrested for drunk driving.

They had been at a party earlier and left because they were arguing.

Bryant ‘appeared to be heavily intoxicated’ and ‘spoke of many topics that did not make much sense’, the arrest report said. She did not initially face arrest.

As she waited with deputies for a ride home she said she ‘needed to use the bathroom and wished to go on the side of the road,’ according to the arrest affidavit.

A deputy offered to drive her to a gas station to use the restroom.

Instead Bryant ‘pulled her pants down and urinated directly in front of’ the squad car, holding onto the vehicle’s push bar as traffic passed by.

Cops found her sitting on the median of the US 27 highway in Leesburg, Florida (above)

While on the way to the county jail, Bryant repeatedly asked a sheriff’s deputy to give back her Juul vaping device, which had been confiscated by officers and offered oral sex in exchange for the Juul, according to the arrest report. File image above

When she pulled her pants back up she was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

While on the way to the county jail, Bryant repeatedly asked a sheriff’s deputy to give back her Juul vaping device, which had been confiscated by officers.

She insisted she needed the Juul ‘for anxiety’.

‘Madison asked me if I was married and had children,’ a deputy said in the report.

When he responded Bryant ‘stated that she was not trying to “f**k that up” and that she would “suck my d**k” if I gave her her Juul.’

The officer did not reply to Bryant.

Bryant, who was listed as working in real estate in her arrest paperwork, was released from the Lake County jail after posting $3,000 bond.

Her arraignment is set for September 29.