Woman bears Lagos Assembly mace after 41years

By Oziegbe Okoeki

A female Sergeant-at-Arms, Mrs. Oyindamola Olorogun, made history on Monday as the first woman to bear the Mace (symbol of authority), which led Lagos Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa into the Chamber.

It was the first time in history of the Assembly that a female would bear the mace.

She was the focus of all eyes at the plenary session as she shouted “Order! Mr Speaker,” signaling entrance of the Obasa.

Not a few members, including visitors from Borno Assembly, were taken aback when she led the Speaker into the Chambers for proceedings.

Olorogun is one of the female members of the Sergent-at-Arms Corps of Lagos Assembly, which was only recently enlarged to include females

The 33- year- old mother of two is an HND graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

She joined the Lagos House of Assembly Service Commission in 2019.