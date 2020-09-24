Woman Dating Her Cousin Posts Bedroom Photos To Prove They Are In Love

A woman going by the name Lil Marche on Twitter has shared bedroom photos of her and her cousin as part of an attempt to change the stigma of incest.

In one of the photos, they are seen kissing while another showed them in their underwear.

Other images of the couple showed their tongues touching as they peered into the camera. It is not known exactly where the cousins are from.

She shared the photos to prove that their unusual relationship should be considered ideal because they are ‘happy and in love.’

She wrote:

“Don’t let y’all being cousins stop you from being in love. Can we change the stigma of incest?” she wrote online. “I shouldn’t be limited to who I love because we’re related. I’m just happy and in love, just so happen to be my cousin. What’s the deal? Y’all need to get over who I f***. Cousin or not.”

LIl Marche and her cousin in bed

Many Twitter users slammed the couple with negative comments. but Lil Marche came prepared as she added to her post:

“I don’t care what anyone says Y’all not going to shame me – I’m in love. No need to be ashamed of it.”

Lil Marche goes on to reveal that their love has been waxing strong through the years because they have been in love since they were children.

According to her, they had to hide their love from their family and loved ones but now that they are adults, they don’t need to do that any longer.

She added: