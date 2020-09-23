Woman who’s dating a married man is urged by others not to give them space to repair their marriage

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline

A woman who started dating a married man while he was separated from his wife has asked if she is wrong to stay with him.

Posting on Reddit, the anonymous 24-year-old explained she has been in a relationship with a married man, 33, for around a year.

Her boyfriend and his estranged wife were separated at the time they met and are now in the process of getting divorced.

However the mistress has been left questioning if she is doing the right thing after being accused of being a ‘homewrecker’ by the wife and her own family.

Asking Reddit for advice on whether she should give her boyfriend and his wife space to work on their marriage, the woman was inundated with comments from fellow users insisting she has done nothing wrong.

Explaining the situation, she wrote: ‘I (24F) started dating a man (33M) a year ago. When we met he was married but separated. We slowly grew closer and fell in love. His wife recently ended the relationship with her partner and decided that she wanted to fix their marriage. He wasn’t interested and said the marriage was over…

‘He finally confessed to me that being with me made him realize they were compatible and things would never be able to be truly fixed between them. To put it mildly, she didn’t take it well.

‘His wife (30F) flipped out on me. She says that if I hadn’t been involved they could have fixed things, and called me a “homewrecking w****” for not getting out of the picture so she could have a chance to fix their marriage…

‘My family thinks I’m a homewrecker for “stealing” a married man. Most of my friends think I did nothing wrong because it was his decision to end his marriage. What should I do in this situation?’

Many responses to the post argued that it’s not the 24-year-old’s decision to make who her boyfriend should date.

A stream of responses to the post told the woman it’s her boyfriend’s decision if he wants to be with her or save his marriage

One person wrote: ‘You don’t have the right to allow him to go back to his wife or to leave her. It is 100 per cent his decision. If he thinks their marriage is over, then it’s over.’

Another said: ‘His marriage was over when you met. He has said they aren’t compatible and whether you step back or not they won’t work. He doesn’t want to be with her, stepping back to encourage him to try feels extremely wrong.

‘Like encouraging him to reenter a bad relationship so you don’t feel guilty. Your partner is happy with you. Let him make his own decision.’

Other responses said the wife should get over the marriage and stop trying to put the blame on the Reddit poster

Others blasted the wife for only trying to save the marriage after her relationship with another man failed, as they reassured the Reddit poster that the crumbling nuptials isn’t her fault.

‘They as a couple decided to separate before you were even in the picture. You had nothing to do with breaking up their marriage and therefore are not responsible for fixing it. You and him are both adults and have decided to pursue a relationship.

‘Your relationship has nothing to do with her. I’m sure this is extremely difficult for her but she needs to take the necessary steps to get over her divorce and not put the blame on other people,’ one wrote.

Another said: ‘It was his decision to make. He was separate and decided not to reconcile and then filed for divorce. You had a relationship with him during this time but those choices were his own. In a way, it had nothing to do with you because this was already in motion before you met.’