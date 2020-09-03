Woman’s potential Tinder date sent her FATHER revenge porn

New York woman sues potential Tinder date for sending a racy picture she sent him to her FATHER as revenge porn after she backed out of a threesome with him and his girlfriend
- The unnamed woman filed a lawsuit in Manhattan against Jeffrey Berger
- She claims they started speaking on Tinder in August 2019 then spoke on the phone for months
- She exchanged racy photographs with the man including one where her genitals were exposed
- Before they were due to meet for a threesome with him and his girlfriend, they had a video call and during it, the woman became uncomfortable
- After backing out of their plans, Berger allegedly sent the photo to the woman’s father’s work email account
- She is now suing him for $1million, claiming he caused her emotional distress
A woman is suing a potential Tinder date for sending a racy picture that she sent him to her own father after she backed out of a threesome they planned.
The woman is not named but she filed a lawsuit in Manhattan against Jeffrey Berger seeking $1million in defamation damages.
She claims the pair started speaking on the app last August and discussed having a threesome with Berger’s girlfriend.
They spoke on the phone for months and exchanged erotic photographs including one in which her genitals were exposed.
The woman claims she backed out of their planned meet-up when he said something she did not like.
She then claims she received an Instagram message threatening to expose the photo.
The following day, she claims her father received the picture she sent Berger in his work email inbox.
It was also posted online as the profile photo on a fake account, she alleges.
Now, the woman claims she suffers panic attacks that interfere with her ‘quality of life’.
She is suing him for causing her ‘severe emotional distress’, according to court records reviewed by The New York Post.
No details about Berger or his girlfriend have yet emerged and he has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
