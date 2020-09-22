Daily News

Work begins on FIFA Mini-Stadium in Kebbi

By
0
Post Views: Visits 38

The ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a mini-stadium in Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi State on Monday turned out a very colourful event, as Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu led top officials of his administration to the site of the project powered by world football governing body, FIFA and enabled by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Governor Bagudu, his deputy, Colonel Samaila Yombe-Dabe (Rtd), members of the State executive council, permanent secretaries and special advisers joined the representative of the NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, a couple other NFF officials and the contractors to set off the project.

Bagudu praised FIFA and the NFF for considering Kebbi State worthy of the first of the FIFA Forward 2-0 projects in Nigeria.

President of NFF, Amaju Pinnick, represented by Ibrahim Musa Gusau, congratulated the people of Kebbi State on the momentous occasion while praising FIFA, Kebbi State Governor Bagudu and his administration for total support for the project as well as the Kebbi State Football Association led by Alhaji Abubakar Ladan for their commitment and resilience.

Meanwhile, the  Minister of Youth and Sports  Sunday Dare and the President of Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Melvin Pinnick have both empathised with the Government and people of Kebbi State on the incidence of flooding which occurred in the State penultimate week.

Their  messages were delivered to the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, His Excellency Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Monday  by the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi on the margins of the  ground-breaking ceremony of the FIFA/NFF Mini-Stadium in Birnin Kebbi.

Upside impact of CBN’s interventions emerges

Previous article

Lagos Printing Corporation gets outlet

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News