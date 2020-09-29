Daily News

World Bank projects for 262 Zamfara communities

By
0
Post Views: Visits 26

Our Reporter

THE Zamfara Agency for Community and Social Development (CSDP) said yesterday that it executed in 11 years, about 741 projects in 262 communities across the 14 local government areas of the state.

The General Manager of the agency Garba Muhammad, who made this known to newsmen in Gusau, said the projects worth N2 billion were executed under the World Bank intervention.

Muhammad said that group-based societies also benefitted from the projects executed between 2009 and 2020.

Read Also: Army foils banditry attacks, rescue victims in Katsina, Zamfara

He said the projects cut across health, education, environment sectors as well as skills acquisition and water, among others.

He also said that each of the projects cost not more than N5 million.

“All the projects were implemented by either Community Project Management Committee (CPMC) or Group Project Management Committee (GPMC) under the supervision of the agency.”

Legal Year: Kogi CJ to ensure peedy justice

Previous article

Kano approves N4.4b health projects

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News