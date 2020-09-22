World Teachers Day: Nigerian govt to reward country’s best teachers

The federal government has announced an award for the best teacher in each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas during the 2020 World Teachers’ Day event slated for October 5.

The government also said the instrument for the nomination of potential awardees has been sent to all state ministries of education and the Federal Capital Territory, but only 24 states have responded with submissions for the award categories.

The minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. The press briefing was organised to inform journalists of the government’s preparedness for the celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

Demands

The union appealed to the federal government for an upward review of the retirement age of teachers and education officers, and the approval and implementation of the 27.5 per cent professional allowance for teachers of unity schools.

The union also asked for the establishment of teachers’ salary structure and other incentives for teachers to address the peculiarities of the teaching career and to uphold the true identity and status of the profession.

They also asked the government to establish a national secondary education commission for proper coordination and effective management of secondary education in the country.

Other rewards

The Vanguard newspaper reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, pledged 20 cars to deserving outstanding teachers across the six education districts in the state.

This year’s celebration has ‘Teachers: leading in crises, reimagining the future’ as its theme.