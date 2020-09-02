World’s Oldest Married Couple Share Relationship Secrets

World’s Oldest couple

A couple Julio Cesar Mora Tapia and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes who has been married for 79 years has shared their relationship secrets.

The couple who hold the Guinness World Records for the longest marriage both share a combined age of 214. Julio is 110 while his beloved wife is 104 years.

Julio was two when the Titanic crashed into an iceberg and sunk in 1912, and the couple both pre-date colour television.

The love birds got married in Luis Sodiro, Quito on February 7, 1941. The ceremony was a secret one and had only a few close friends in attendance because their family didn’t want them to marry.

The couple from Ecuador have five children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

According to them, they are still very much in love like the early days of their relationship.

In a joint statement the couple said:

“Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work, and proper education based on family values are the keys to healthy coexistence. The love and maturity that we had as a couple from the beginning of the marriage allowed us to know each other and grow emotionally to define our future. It was not easy because our relatives did not have a good relationship, but with time and patience we were able to unite them and we became an example and the best reference for the younger generations.”

The couple added: