Daily News

Yemi Alade named UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

By
0
Post Views: Visits 21
VIDEO: Singer Yemi Alade, named ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ to UNDP
Yemi Alade

The United Nations Development Programme has named Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Yemi Alade, its goodwill ambassador on Wednesday.

Upon hearing the news, The ‘Jonny’ singer took to video to express her excitement at the prospect of championing the sustainable development goals of the UNDP and is ready to offer innovative solutions to diverse global issues.

ALSO READ: Ex-Eagles star, Peter Utaka shines in Japan

The international superstar stated, “Women are among the 4 billion people who are trying to survive Covid-19 without any form of social protection.”

A bold statement as she vowed to lend her voice to the vulnerable and those most affected by the social-economic impact from the pandemic within her new role.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kenya: High Court Puts Brakes on Maraga’s Advisory to Dissolve Parliament

Previous article

Guinea: Overcoming Covid-19 At 99 Years Old

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News