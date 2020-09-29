Yoruba will be in war for another 100 years if Nigeria breaks up – Akande

View this post on Instagram

Chief Bisi Akande, a former governor of Osun and pioneer Interim Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to those agitating for Nigeria's break-up to bury such thought. Akande made the appeal on Monday in Ibadan during the inauguration of a project owned by Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former CBN deputy governor and APC governorship candidate in the 2019 elections. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Akande, alongside other prominent Nigerians, were in Ibadan for the 50th birthday anniversary of Adelabu. He said that allowing Yoruba to break away from Nigeria might lead to bloodshed and avoidable civil war that would further decimate the people. Akande called on those agitating for a Yoruba nation to bury the idea, saying the nation couldn't afford to witness another war. Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, who inaugurated the project, commended Adelabu, saying the project would meet the yearnings of jobless youths in the state and Nigeria. He said that Adelabu had embarked on people-oriented projects aimed at providing employment for the youth in Oyo State, Nigeria and Africa. Earlier, Adelabu said that his defeat in the 2019 election was only a delay and not denial.