YOSIEC fixes LG elections for December 5

Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC) has slated December 5, 2020 to conduct elections in the state’s 17 councils.

Announcing this at a meeting with political parties and other stakeholders yesterday, Chairman of YOSIEC, Mamman Mohammed, stated: “Today’s meeting marks the beginning of political activities for elections in 17 councils of the state.

“This election, which is slated for Saturday, December 5, 2020, are to involve all political parties, including the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), on a level-playing ground.”

He, therefore, urged politicians to play by the rules.

“This commission pledges to provide a level-playing ground for all political parties. To conduct a free, fair and credible election, we need a conducive environment devoid of thuggery and intimidation.”

