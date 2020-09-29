Youths raze police station, immigration post in Katsina

By Augustine OkezieK, Katsina

Angry youths from Daddara village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State protesting inadequate security from incessant bandit attacks have burnt the Police and Immigration posts in the border town.

An eye witness told The Nation the protesting youths also set tires ablaze and blocked road linking the ever busy Jibia- Katsina highway.

Police Public Relations officer of the Katsina Command, Superintendent Isah Gambo, confirmed the incident.

He said 43 of the suspected youths have been arrested

He said: ’’The Command received a report that some group of disgruntled youths and adults mainly from Daddara village, Jibia LGA of Katsina state, came out in their numbers, tumultuously rioting and protesting.

“The angry protesters were reported to have blocked the Katsina – Jibia Highway, exactly at Dadda village, smashing and destroying vehicles of security agencies and that of innocent citizens passing along the highway’’



‘’They also set ablaze a Police Border Control Post – Daddara, Nigerian Immigration Service Check point – Danmasani, one Police Border Patrol Van (stationery), one Volkswagen Gulf III motor vehicle belonging to the officer in charge of the police border post, two AK 47 rifles belonging to Joint Border Drill Forces, one Ak 47 rifle and a pistol belonging to Police Mounted troops’’.

‘’The rioters smashed and damaged the windscreen of many motor vehicles of innocent commuters passing through the highway’’.

‘’ Consequently, the Command swiftly deployed teams of Police mobile Force (PMF) and conventional units to the area and have succeeded in arresting forty-three (43) persons found rioting’’.

He further assured normalcy has been restored to the area all the perpetrators will be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

He also disclosed one person died during the fracas and investigation has so far revealed the riot was purportedly sponsored by smugglers and their agents targeting joint border patrol personnel and their facilities.