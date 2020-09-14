YouTuber livestreams himself defecating in the driveway of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home 

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

A Youtuber appeared to defecate in the driveway of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in a video livestreamed over the weekend.

In the footage taken on Saturday, the man, who identifies himself as Armando, walked through the streets of San Francisco in search of the Democrat’s home.

Once he found her home, he set up a camera across the road and walked over to her driveway.

Armando then saluted his viewers, pulled down his pants and proceeded to squat.

After a few seconds, Armando stands to his feet and wipes his buttocks before walking away and leaving behind what appeared to be feces.

‘That was for President Trump,’ Armando is heard telling his viewers.

The video, which is titled ‘Poopalosi’, was shared on the YouTube star’s page and has more than 20,000 views as of Monday morning. A short time later, Armando shared another livestream titled, ‘I’m gonna need a lawyer.’

In that video, Armando claimed that he was detained by the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police at the request of the Capitol Police department.

‘It was scary, man,’ he said in the second video. ‘They asked me about Kamala Harris, and about how I joked on the stream that if she lived in San Francisco I’d sh*t on her house too. They weren’t f**king playing.’

According to the New York Post, a Twitter account claiming to be that of Armando apologized for the incident.

‘@SpeakerPelosi I know you may not ever see this but I want you to know, I meant no foul harm yesterday when I did what I did. I’m not proud of it at all and I just would like for you to know that. I have no ill will against you or anyone in an elected officials position,’ the now deleted tweet read.

According to Armando’s YouTube page, he is an aspiring filmmaker who has backpacked across the US.

The incident comes just weeks after Pelosi became the target of widespread ridicule when video of her not wearing a mask inside eSalon SF on August 31 was leaked to Fox News.

Pelosi’s stylist defended her by suggesting that the owner of eSalon, Erica Kious, had deliberately set Pelosi up and had authorized the controversial hair appointment.

But Kious denied that claim, telling Fox News: ‘[Pelosi] had called the stylist, or her assistant did, and had made the appointment so the appointment was already booked so there was no way I could have set that up.

‘And I’ve had a camera system in there for five years, I mean I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up so that’s absolutely false.’

‘Not only did I not set her up, her assertion that she is a victim and set up is totally false and outrageous.’

The day after Kious’ interview, fellow enraged citizens flocked to Pelosi’s home to condemn decision to visit a salon without a mask whilst publicly insisting that California businesses remain closed and calling for a federal face covering mandate.

