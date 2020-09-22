Zauzau Emirate kingmakers commences plans to pick new Emir

Kingmakers the Zauzzau Emirate have begun the process of searching for a successor to replace the late Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

Idris died on Sunday, at the age of 84.

In order to pick the 19th Emir of Zauzau, the kingmakers have gone into seclusion.

It was gathered that the Emirate statute provides that the kingmakers saddled with responsibility including the Wazirin Zazzau, Ibrahim Aminu, Fagacin Zazzau, Umar Mohammed, Makama Karami, Mahmoud Abbas, Chief Imam of Zazzau, Dalhat Kassim and Chief Imam of Kona, Sani Aliyu.

“As the custom demands anytime the stool is vacant. Three councillors including two imams have the authority to pick a new emir,” a source in Zaria who pleaded anonymity said.

“Immediately after the funeral rites of a late emir, the kingmakers would all excused themselves from the people.”

The source also stated that the kingmakers usually find a suitable venue in the palace and they ask the ruling houses to send their nominees.

The source further disclosed that the kingmakers have so far received several nominations and each of the nominees is qualified for the position of Emir of Zazzau.

According to the source, the kingmakers look for certain qualities such as a person with western and Islamic education.

He also explained that such a person must be acceptable by the people and must be very grounded in the historical tradition and custom of the Emirate.

“They will round up by picking and sending their recommendations to the state government,” the source said.

According to him, the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has the final say and will eventually announce the new emir.

The likely successors are Magajin Garin Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali from Mallawa ruling house; Yariman Zazzau, Munir Jaafar from Bare Bari ruling house; Iyan Zazzau, Muhammad Bashir Aminu from Katsina ruling house and the eldest son of the late emir who is the Turaki Zazazau, Alhaji Aminu Shehu Idris.