Zazzau kingmakers shop for new emir

Emir of Bida, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar (left); exchanging greetings with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, when he paid condolence visit to the palace of the late Emir of Zazzau in Zaria…yesterday.



Jonathan, Sambo, others pay condolence visit

kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate have started searching for a successor to the late Shehu Idris who died on Sunday at the age of 84.



To pick the 19th Emir of Zazzau, the kingmakers have gone into seclusion.

According to the emirate’s statutes, the kingmakers include the Wazirin Zazzau, the Fagacin Zazzau, the Makama Karami, the Chief Imam of Zazzau, and the Chief Imam of Kona.

Palace sources, who pleaded anonymity, said: “As custom demands, anytime the stool is vacant, three councilors and two Imams have the authority to pick a new emir. Immediately after the funeral rites of a late emir, the kingmakers would all excuse themselves from the people.”

Besides, The Guardian gathered that the kingmakers usually find a suitable venue in the palace, except otherwise, and ask the ruling houses to send their nominees.

The source further disclosed that the kingmakers had so far received nominations and each of the nominees qualified to occupy the stool.

Qualities the kingmakers look out for include western and Islamic education. He also explained that such a person must be acceptable by the people and be grounded in the history, tradition and custom of the emirate.

The state governor has the final say on who becomes the new emir.The likely successors are the Magajin Garin Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamali (Mallawa Ruling House), Yariman Zazzau, Munir Jaafar (Bare Bari), Iyan Zazzau, Muhammad Aminu (Katsina) and the eldest son of the last emir, Turaki Zazazau, Alhaji Aminu Shehu Idris.

AMID the search for new emir, former President, Goodluck Jonathan; his erstwhile deputy, Alhaji Mohammed Namadi Sambo; Yobe State Governor, Maimala Buni; Senate President Ahmed Lawan and other notable personalities visited Zaria yesterday to condole with the people of Kaduna over the death of Emir Shehu Idris.

Jonathan said he was at the palace to condole with the Emirate Council and Kaduna indigenes, describing the late monarch as a man of peace who embraced everybody.

He was accompanied by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle; Amb. Aminu Wali, and former Governor Boni Haruna of Adamawa State, among others. Lawan also described the late emir as peace-loving and an advocate of inter-religious harmony.

