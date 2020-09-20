Zendaya makes her living room the red carpet… as fellow celebs prep for 2020’s virtual Emmy Awards

Despite the Emmys not having a red carpet for the first time in its 72-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zendaya put on a show-stopping display for her fans.

The 24-year-old Euphoria actress, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, commanded attention in a plunging Christopher John Rogers gown, which included a purple taffeta skirt and eye-catching Bulgari necklace.

She credited her longtime stylist, Law Roach, for putting together the stunning look, which was topped off with a pair of crystal-embellished heart pumps.

Sparing no detail, her garment featured a perfectly tailored satin belt, which further highlighted her trim waist.

‘And so it begins…,’ the former Disney star teased on her Instagram Story, before revealing this wouldn’t be her only look of the night.

Law also shared an Instagram video of Zendaya doing a full twirl, which caught the attention of her dress’ designer, who commented the beauty was ‘his muse.’

Earlier this morning, the world’s biggest stars ceased the opportunity to share throwbacks of their own past fashion moments from prior Emmy Awards.

Ahead of Sunday’s all-virtual show, supermodel Cindy Crawford shared an iconic snap of herself from the 44th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1992.

‘90210 meets MTV,’ she captioned the iconic photo of herself, at age 26, sporting a black beret and silk-layered bustier, as she posed with actor Jason Priestley.

Demi Moore also took a trip down memory lane, opting to upload a picture of herself strolling arm-in-arm with her now-ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

The former couple, who were months away from tying the knot ahead of the 1987 award show, looked happy and in love as they coordinated in all-black ensembles.

‘1987 #Emmys… arriving in style,’ the Ghost star, 57, captioned the shot, which caught the attention of the her and Willis’ 29-year-old daughter, Scout.

‘Omg dad’s coat is sending me,’ the Brown University graduate remarked of her father’s nearly floor-length black jacket.

Her mother’s chic gown, bright red lipstick and minimal makeup, however, has remained timeless, even 33 years later.

In a more recent throwback, actress Jessica Biel shared a swoon-worthy picture of herself resting on her tuxedo-clad husband, Justin Timberlake, from 2018.

‘Once upon a time, a long LONG time ago… Mom and Dad put on some real clothes and stayed out past midnight’ the 38-year-old, who recently welcomed her second child with Timberlake, 39, captioned the loved-up image.

Additionally, on her Instagram Story, Biel shared another stunning shot of herself in the same strapless Ralph & Russo gown with cascading ruffles.

Like the cheeky 7th Heaven star, Brooke Shields couldn’t resist joking to her 1.1 million Instagram followers about the days of getting all dolled up.

‘Remember wearing heels and a dress? Me either…’ the legendary beauty, 55, captioned a snap of herself in a hot pink ruffled Badgley Mischka dress from 2008.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston documented her ‘Emmys prep’ in a luxurious face mask, while holding a single flute of champagne in a linen grey robe and matching pants.

The 51-year-old Golden Globe winner, who is nominated for her critically-acclaimed performance on the Morning Show, flashed her perfectly polished pink nails as she blew a kiss.

While prepping her skin with a hydrating mask, she kept her signature blonde tresses pulled back, while sitting in front of a large window.

‘Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year,’ she gushed, while garnering more than 769,000 likes in just 30 minutes.

Jameela Jamil also teased she was currently ‘getting ready for the Emmys later on, doing some make up, wearing some stuff.’

In her laid-back selfie, she posed with slightly damp hair and a fresh face, apart from her red lipstick from the night before, which she says ‘stuck through the shower.’

Upon reading her comments, the 34-year-old vocal body positivity advocate took time to respond to a fan, who raved her skin was ‘so perfect.’

The Good Place star pointed out her skin was ‘currently clear’ because ‘privileged people have more access to good quality nutrition and also our lives are significantly less stressful than the lives of those with less privilege.’

‘I also get to sleep more because of this. All of these things keep my hormones in balance and I’m able to address food intolerances easily,’ she noted.

Jamil also said exfoliating ‘twice a week’ and believing ‘trans rights are human’ also helps her radiant complexion.

‘Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes,’ she captioned an additional post, revealing she was ‘excited’ to see if her series, The Good Place, would win ‘any of the 7 awards’ it is ‘nominated for’

Getting a late start to her morning, Tracee Ellis Ross posted a hilarious video of herself, from 2018, wearing a hot pink Valentino Haute Couture off-shoulder gown.

‘Goodnight,’ she can be heard saying in the video, as she rolls around in bed, showing off the striking dress’ poufy sleeves and full skirt.

Her 9.5 million Instagram followers were clearly amused by the footage, with one joking the dress would make a great ‘extra comforter for the bed’ this year.

The 47-year-old actress made sure to give her Black-ish co-star, Anthony Anderson, who is up for his sixth consecutive Emmy nomination for their hit ABC comedy.

‘Good luck to the Johnsons tonight!’ she captioned a shot with Anderson, as they walked down the red carpet.

In the snap, she can be seen laughing, as her on-screen husband looks at her with a smile.

Kerry Washington, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Little Fires Everywhere, shared a car selfie from last year.

‘Things look a little different this year but the gratitude remains the same,’ she captioned a stunning picture of herself wearing a white tuxedo blouse with the collar popped up.

She added: ‘Thank you the @televisionacad for recognizing 3 @simpsonstreet projects. Excited to celebrate the hardworking cast and crew of Little Fires Everywhere tonight.’

Queer Eye’s Tan France appeared to be helping out Courteney Cox with her look, as she was torn between two laid-back ensembles.

Jumping on the actress’ Instagram Story, he asked her followers to participate in a poll.

In ‘option one’ the Friends star donned a light pink sweater, dark-wash jeans and a sleek pair of black leather booties.

The ‘second’ option was similar, but included light-wash denim bottoms, a beige blouse and heels.

Cox’s ensemble was a stark contrast to many celebrities throwbacks, like Priyanka Chopra, who shared a video of herself in a red Monique Lhuillier gown from 2016.

‘Good luck to all the nominees this evening!’ she captioned the slow-motion recording.

In a video early Saturday morning, Insecure’s Issa Rae exclaimed was still excited about the event even, ‘if there’s not a ceremony today’

Hours later, she updated her fans with videos of herself getting her nails and makeup done, which she captioned ‘rona don’t stop no show’ on her Instagram Story.

In another shot, she can be seen beaming, as her glam put the final touches on her.