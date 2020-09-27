Zidane hits 100 La Liga wins against Betis

Agency Reporter

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has overseen a century of league wins in just 147 games.

Zinedine Zidane claimed his 100th LaLiga victory as Real Madrid head coach on Saturday.

Real Madrid 100 in 147 for Zidane



Zidane reached the century milestone in Madrid’s thrilling 3-2 win over 10-man Real Betis.

The French great, who celebrated his second LaLiga title in charge of Madrid last season, achieved the feat in 147 games.

Zizou has the second-most league victories in Madrid’s history, behind Miguel Munoz (257).

In his second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane – whose first win came in January 2016 – has seen his Madrid team score 342 goals while only conceding 142.

Madrid earned their first win of the 2020-21 season, following last week’s stalemate against Real Sociedad.

After Federico Valverde’s 14th-minute opener for Madrid, Betis turned the match on its head with two goals in three minutes via Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho prior to half-time.

Barcelona-owned Emerson scored an own goal three minutes into the second half before being sent off with 23 minutes remaining, and Madrid made the most of their numerical advantage when captain Sergio Ramos converted an 82nd-minute penalty.