Zimbabwe: Harare Town Clerk Arrested

Harare City Council town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango has been arrested this afternoon in Gweru over alleged land scams.

Chisango, who was arrested while attending a town clerks’ forum in Gweru is currently detained at Gweru Central Police station.

Special Anti-Corruption Unit Head Tabani Mpofu confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, l can confirm that Chisango has been arrested in connection with land scams, but finer details will be availed later,” he said.