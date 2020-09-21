Zimbabwe: Impala Car Rental Donates to 12 Year-Old Fire Survivor

Impala Car Rental (Impala) has, through the Albert Dondo Foundation, donated money and groceries for the upkeep and medical requirements of a 12-year-old Mt Darwin minor, Sharon Chirata who was burnt in an inferno in 2013.

She suffered severe burns that led to contractures for which she money to go undergo a corrective surgery.

The car rental company this past week also paid an outstanding bill at Karanda Mission Hospital in Mt Darwin before pledging to also play a part for a plastic surgery recommended by the doctors.

Peter Chirata, who is Sharon’s father, said the family was grateful to the organisation and all those who landed support.

“I am just an ordinary person who does not have money to pay for the medical bills. I was struggling to put food on the table because the family was getting big.

“Sharon’s condition was even worrying me because there was no money to pay for her operation.

“I want to thank Impala for their gesture and all those who came on board to support us,” he said.

Shilla Marimo, mother of Sharon, said the minor had already dropped out of school after suffering stigma from her schoolmates.

“Sharon dropped out of school because schoolmates were laughing at her, but we want to thank Impala for their kind gesture and all those who came on board,” she said.

Impala Brand and Project manager Tracy Ngoma said the organisation was touched by the plight of the two sisters and would do its best to assist them.

“We were touched by the plight of these two sisters and as an organisation, we said we would assist them on medical bills and today we brought some groceries for them,” she said.

Through the foundation, the car hiring company has already been assisting 65 children.