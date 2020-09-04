Zimbabwe: Jacob Mafume Elected Harare Mayor

MDC Alliance councilor, Jacob Mafume has been elected the new Mayor for city of Harare, replacing Hebert Gomba who was recalled last month.

Mafume garnered 19 votes, beating competitor Councillor Luckson Mukunguma who got 14 votes in a tightly contested vote conducted this afternoon at Harare Town House.

Former Mayor Goba who is also facing corruption charges over allocation of land was recalled last month through a letter by the MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora as tensions in the MDC formations reached boiling point.

In the letter, Mwonzora notified the Ministry of local government that his party, MDC T was recalling MDC Alliance’s Hebert Gomba and 5 other Councillors arguing they were no longer part of the MDC-T.

This was in accordance to the Supreme Court judgement passed in March, which ruled that MDC-A leader, Nelson Chamisa was illegitimate and ordered the party to revert to the 2014 structures as the MDC-T, with Thokozani Khupe as the president.