Zimbabwe: Musona Returns to Anderlecht

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona will have a point to prove after being included in the KAS Eupen side to face his parent club Anderlecht today in a Belgian Pro League match that is set to bring back bitter memories of his difficult spell at the Brussels club.

The 30-year-old Zimbabwe international is in his second loan spell at Eupen after being deemed surplus to requirements at Anderlecht.

Last season Musona was not allowed to play against his parent club when they faced Eupen during his first loan spell as Anderlecht were paying a part of his wages.

However, that’s not the case this time around following reports that KAS now Eupen pay the full wages of the striker and will therefore be able to count on the Zimbabwean star tonight.

Musona will head to Anderlecht’s Constant Vanden Stock Stadium with bitter memories of his time at the club where he was never given a chance to prove his worth after his high-profile arrival in May 2018 on a lucrative four-year deal.

“The Smiling Assassin”, as Musona is affectionately known, received very limited game time during his nightmarish stay at the Purple & White managing just eight appearances, as he spent most of his time either on the bench or training with the reserve side.

He was also loaned out to Lokeren with little success. However, his loan move to KAS Eupen last season appears to have breathed new life into his career.

Despite the premature end to last season’s campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, Musona had already done enough to convince the hierarchy at Pandas to extend his loan spell with an option of an outright transfer at the end of the season.

Musona has established himself into a regular, having managed to start every match this season and will head to Anderlecht with his confidence on a high after scoring his first goal of the season during KAS Eupen’s 2-2 draw against Royal Antwerp last Sunday.

The Warriors star, who has been deployed in an unfamiliar midfield role by Eupen manager Beñat San José this season found the back of the net in the 53rd minute to give his side a 2-0 lead after striker Smail Prevljak had opened the scoring from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

KAS Eupen, however, failed to hold on to their lead to secure what would have been only their second win of the season as Antwerp hit back through Junior Pius, who struck in the 62nd and 77th minute to salvage a point for the home side.

The draw meant KAS Eupen remained in 11th position on the log with seven points from their first six matches, 11 points behind leaders Charleroi.

Despite KAS Eupen’s failure to collect maximum points, it was a fruitful evening for Musona started in the game and played until the hour mark as a midfielder and he will be hoping to carry on from where he left off today.