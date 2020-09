File photo: AC Milan’s Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Italian Cup ((Coppa Italia) round of 8 football match between AC Milan and Torino on January 28, 2020 at the san Siro stadium in Milan.

MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club disclosed on Thursday.

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for the swab performed for today’s match, Milan-Bodo/Glimt,” the Serie A side said.

“We have informed the competent health authorities and the player was promptly placed in-home quarantine.

“All the other swabs carried out on the team group were negative.

