‘Zoom Karen’ interrupts granddaughter’s class to complain about BLM

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:03 EDT, 25 September 2020 | Updated: 16:36 EDT, 25 September 2020

A zoom class was interrupted by the grandmother of one of the students, who argued with the teacher about Black Lives Matter.

In the video, uploaded to TikTok, a woman can be seen wagging her finger at the screen and raising her voice, as the teacher attempts to calm the situation.

‘All we’re talking about are historical events,’ the teacher says, during the .

The woman angrily replies: ‘No, you’re talking about BLM and all that stuff. And we’re not going to talk about it.

‘Unless you want to hear what I have to say.

‘And Barack Obama was biracial. He wasn’t just black. He should have owned both sides of his family.’

A teacher, middle left, has been left bemused by a relative interrupting a child’s Zoom class

The teacher attempted to calm down the furious grandmother during her rant

The teacher says that they are discussing historical events, in an attempt to calm the furious relative.

‘Ma’am, we’re reading a story about a historical event, and the question that was presented to the students is: “What’s the most important historical event that’s happened in your lifetime?”‘

The relative was not soothed, replying: ‘Well, how did BLM show up?’

The teacher replies: ‘Your granddaughter brought it up.’

The students, looking on nonplussed, then discussed who – if any – raised the subject of BLM.

It was unclear where the exchange happened, or when.

Since it was posted on TikTok on Tuesday by California-based sneaker seller @stayflyest, the video has been seen more than 1.1 million times.