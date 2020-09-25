Zulum wins Zik prize for leadership

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has won the 2019 Zik prize for leadership.

Announcing the prize, on behalf of an advisory board of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), led by Prof. Jubril Aminu, at a zoom conference yesterday, Prof. Pat Utomi, said: “Zulum is a revolutionary governor, who has become one of Nigeria’s most accomplished leaders within a short time,” adding that the formal presentation was slated for December 6, 2020.

Utomi said Zulum was honoured for good governance, accountability and transparency.

Utomi listed the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Dambatta; Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Dr.Stella Okoli; and Kennedy Nduka as winners in various categories of public service, business and professional leadership.

