10-feared-killed-in-oyo,-plateau,-kano

Five lives were, yesterday, claimed during a clash between hoodlums and police in Ojoo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital city.

As early as 8:00 a.m., some youths mounted a roadblock right in front of the police station and began mocking the officers, while others disguised as marchers to extort motorists and vandalise property in the locality.

Another set blocked the Ojoo end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. All of these eventually snowballed into the duel.

It was gathered that the officers fired at the youths when they attacked the police post, leading to the deaths and burning of two stations at Moniya and Ojoo.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said: “Disgruntled elements attacked Ojoo Police Station in the name of protest and details will come later, please.”



IN Jos North council area of Plateau, three persons were feared killed and six cars burnt besides razing of buildings when miscreants infiltrated the procession.

Contacted, the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Donbey Peters, said the situation had been put under control. He confirmed that five cars were burnt.

As for Kano, two females were believed killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed, as the protest turned violent in Sabon Gari area of the ancient city.

The major shopping malls and eateries in the axis were also looted.

Moreover, a worship centre was razed in the skirmish, which broke out when sponsored hoodlums attacked the protesters along France Road, leaving several other young persons with machete injuries, according to an eyewitness account.

The Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, however, insisted that no life was lost in the incident.

