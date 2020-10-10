10-ways-to-care-for-your-mental-health

Mental health | Kiss 100

When thinking of health care, mental health should also be considered because having a sound mind is also important as it can help in dealing with everyday stress and boosting productivity.

Here are 10 things to do for our mental health.

Eat Healthily

Treat your body right by eating foods that will nourish the body, mind and soul. Pick up an apple or a vegetable salad.

Drink Right

Cut back on the alcohol drinking and drink more water.

Try Something New

Get out of your comfort zone and try that thing you’ve always wanted to do but couldn’t make time for, try new recipes or just do something that will genuinely make you happy.

Take A Break

Take a break from social media and go off the grid for a day to do something you are good at, spend quality time with friends and family, take a break from work and go on a vacation with friends or visit new places.

Relax Your Mind

Engage in an activity that is sure going to make you feel relaxed. Watch movies or listen to soothing music and do some light exercise like yoga or meditate.

Care For People Around You

Put a smile on someone’s face and show some love to friends, family, neighbor or even a stranger.

Write

Writing can help reduce symptoms of depression so whenever something is bothering you just write it down in your diary, journal or a sheet of paper or try writing a poem just for fun.

Dance, Smile And Laugh

Dance around when doing chores and dance like on one is watching, watch comedies or movies that make you laugh or hang out with a friend that cracks you up.

Enjoy Nature

Go for a walk and enjoy the sun, see the nature and soak up that natural goodness.

Talk To Someone

Talk about your feelings and anything bothering, it could be a professional or a loved one that listens.

The medical information provided in this article is provided as an information resource only. This information does not create any patient-physician relationship and should not be used as a substitute for professional diagnosis and treatment.