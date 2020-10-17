1000 girls get sanitary kits in Niger

By Justina Asishana, Minna

1000 sanitary kits have been distributed to girls in Niger State by the wife of the state governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello.

The sanitary kits were distributed to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

According to Bello, she said that the sanitary kit would help the girls solve the issue of menstrual hygiene that which most girls don’t know how to handle.

She said that the sanitary towels are reusable adding that it can last the girls for one year before replacing them, hence saving them the stress of thinking of how to get these kits.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “My Voice, Our Equal Future”, Bello lamented that “there are still issues where the girl child is still being left behind stressing that there is still a lot still need to be done regarding to the girl child.”

She said that the girl-child business should be everybody’s business saying that the theme of this year calls for the opportunity to be inspired by what adolescent girls see as the change they want, the big and small solutions they are leading and demanding across the globe.

“Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and therefore, also half of its potential. Gender equality, a fundamental human right, is essential to achieve peaceful societies, with full human potential and sustainable development.

“As we join the international community to add our voice to the plights of the girl child, we need to be resolute about ways to eliminate all forms of discrimination against girls, preach against negative cultural attitudes and practices as well as promote and protect the rights of girls and increase awareness of their needs and potentials.

“We must change the narratives of always having women and girls becoming highest causality in calamities like wars or communal clashes where they get killed, maimed, raped among other social vices, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The governor’s wife then called on government agencies saddled with the responsibility to cater for the needs and rights of women and girls to demonstrate adequate commitment to the entrenchment of the rights of girl child especially their rights to basic education, proper healthcare and equal opportunities.

The Member representing Gurara Constituency, Honorable Binta Mamman stressed the importance for all stakeholders to show interest and commitment in training girl child for growth and development of society.