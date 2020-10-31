1,000-pregnant-women-in-kebbi-get-delivery-kits

By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

In celebration of World Polio Day, Kebbi First Lady, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, a UICC board director and founder, Medicaid Foundation, distributed pampers diapers and safe birth kits to 1,000 women at General Hospital Argungu, Kebbi.

She urged women to always come to hospital for Antenatal Care (ANC) and advised them on the importance of going to hospital for ANC.

She said it was only through periodic medical checks and going to ANC that maternal and child complications as well as deaths could be prevented.

The pampers donated through an existing MOU with Procter and Gamble under a programme run by the organization known as Rigakafi, and the delivery kits is meant to serve as an incentive to boost antenatal attendance.

A Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Medicaid Cancer Foundation volunteer, Hajia Maimuna Jega gave the women an awareness talk on cancer. In her presentation, she advised women to be vigilant on signs of breast cancer and cervical cancer.

“My fellow women, you should check your breasts from time to time. If you notice a lump or anything unusual then seek medical assistance,” she said.