Daily News

$100m fund for SMEs in Nigeria, others

By
0
Views: Visits 0

By Daniel Essiet

A$100 million small and growing businesses (SGB) to support entrepreneurship is opened for business owners to access.

First of its kind, uncapped and unlimited-life fund,  SGB Fund was launched by GroFin, a pioneering development financier specialising in financing and supporting small and growing businesses (SGBs) across Africa and the Middle East.

A  statement said the fund focuses on small businesses that are grossly underserved by other funds or financiers.

According to the release, between 80 and  100 investments are made yearly  at an average deal size of  $100,000 to $1.5 million in local currency.

The fund typically provides finance in forms of medium term loans.

Read Also: NB okays N40m for SMEs

To qualify, the release said the business owner must operate in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

Other criteria, according to the statement, were that the  business has a turnover of less than $15 million and assets less than $6 million and  require financing between $100,000 and $1.5 million.

It said small businesses can access the fund through GroFin locations in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

Investors in the fund include Shell Foundation, KfW, Dutch Good Growth Fund, Norfund, and GroFin.

IMF predicts rise in bad loans over COVID-19 pandemic

Previous article

Buhari gets protesters’ letter

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News