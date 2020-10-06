102-year-old woman dons full PPE to deliver her ballot to the mailbox – and urges others to vote

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

A 102-year-old woman who has voted in every presidential election since the 1940 match-up between Franklin D. Roosevelt and Wendell Willkie wouldn’t let even a pandemic stop her from casting her ballot this year.

To play it extra-safe, Bea Lumpkin from Chicago dressed up in head-to-toe PPE to deliver her mail-in ballot the mailbox last week, and made sure to document the moment for social media.

‘That’s why I had my grandson take a photo of me, because if I could come out at the age of 102 and face a pandemic [to vote], nobody should have an excuse,’ she told Good Morning America.

A photo of Lumpkin dressed in gloves and protective headgear while dropping her ballot in a mailbox was shared by the Chicago Teachers Union.

Lumpkin has been voting for eight decades, but stresses that this is her most important one yet.

‘I think that in this election more than any other that I’ve taken part in, the only way we can answer it is for the people to come out and vote and stay active to a degree we’ve never seen before,’ she said. ‘I think we can do it.

‘There’s a lot at stake. If you never bothered to vote before and if you care anything about the children coming after us, you’ll come out and vote this time,’ she added.

Lumpkin, who was born during the 1918 pandemic, is the child of General Jewish Labour Bund members who fled Tsarist Russia.

Growing up in New York, she was a member of the Young Communist League and participated in strikes against university fees, fascism, militarism, and the framing of the Scottsboro Nine.

During World War II, she worked in the defense industry, and went on to teach for Chicago Public Schools. As an adult, she continued to protest against housing discrimination, for clean drinking water, and for fair industrial labor practices.

As Election Day draws near, Lumpkin told the Hyde Park Herald: ‘I think democracy is on the line, and if we ever want to have another election, we sure have to deliver a big vote behind Joe Biden, who stands for a continuation of our democratic rights.’

‘The issue is basic law, and I suspect that 80% of the population does not want to see fascism in the USA,’ she went on.

‘It’s something so serious — whatever it takes, I’m going to make sure that my ballot is counted.

Lumpkin — who was four children, three grandchildren, and one great grandchild, said she has ‘a lot of confidence’ in young people, and urges women in particular to exercise their right to vote.

‘Everybody needs to come out and vote, but I would make a special appeal to women,’ she said.

‘When I was born, women didn’t have the right to vote. Now, not only our right to vote is threatened, but so is every other right important to us. Let’s come out and vote in proportion to our numbers, and I feel that women will respond.’