1,089 new infections, seven deaths recorded last week

Data from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that despite recording low fatality, new cases of Coronavirus were higher than recoveries in the country last week, writes Associate Editor ADEKUNLE YUSUF

Barring any unforeseen hitches, all schools – private and public – in Nigeria are expected to reopen from October 12. Announcing this last Friday, the Federal Government said the decision to reopen schools, which have been closed since March, was taken after consultations with stakeholders, including the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19. At a news conference in Abuja, Education Minister Adamu Adamu said pupils of all classes should start returning to schools nationwide.

Even without mentioning it, it was obvious that stakeholders must have been encouraged by lowering figures in new cases of Covid-19 and high rates of recoveries in the country lately. Throughout last week (from Sunday, September 27 to Saturday, October 3), 1,089 new cases, 996 recoveries, and seven deaths were recorded in Nigeria. As at Saturday, October 3, Nigeria’s total coronavirus case figures stood at 59,287, including 1,113 deaths and 50,718 recoveries.

To date, a total of 532,765 tests have been carried out as of October 3. On that day alone, the NCDC announced 160 new infections, 125 recoveries, and one death in the country from a total daily 11,968 samples tested across the country. The new cases on October 3 were recorded in 12 states: Rivers (42), Lagos (32), Plateau (21), FCT (18), Kaduna (14), Ogun (11), Katsina (10), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Imo (3), Anambra (1), Abia (1), and Oyo (1). One person died from complications resulting from the virus while 125 persons recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres across the country that day.

Recoveries were higher than new infections on Friday, October 2; while no death was reported. The NCDC said 126 new cases were confirmed in 12 states: Lagos (62), Rivers (22), Ogun (9) Plateau (7), FCT (7), Osun (5), Kwara (5), Taraba (3), Bayelsa (2), Abia (2), Imo (1), and Zamfara (1). One hundred and forty-one discharges were reported in eight states: Oyo (52), Kwara (27), Rivers (27), Plateau (13), Bauchi (9), Osun (7), FCT (5) and Lagos (1).

It was a reverse case on Thursday, October 1 – as new infection figures almost doubled the number of those that recovered from the virus. One hundred and fifty-three confirmed cases were reported in 14 states: Lagos (81), Rivers (21), FCT (11), Ogun (8), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (5), Katsina (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Edo (2), Nasarawa (2), Kano (1), and Plateau (1). As for recoveries, only 94 people were discharged from isolation wards in six states: Plateau (45), Rivers (29), Kaduna (10), Ogun (5), Akwa Ibom (4), and Ebonyi (1). There was also no death on that day.

On Wednesday, September 30, the table turned as recoveries were more than double the number of new cases – posting the week’s biggest daily recoveries. Four hundred and twenty-one people were discharged after recovering from their infection in 12 states: Imo (264), Delta (85), Plateau (25), Taraba (16), Adamawa (10), FCT (7), Kano (5), Kaduna (3), Rivers (3), Bayelsa (1), Osun (1), and Oyo (1). On that day, two hundred and one confirmed cases were reported in 13 states: Lagos (77), Rivers (37), Plateau (25), FCT (13), Kaduna (12), Ogun (12), Adamawa (8), Taraba (7), Imo (4), Kwara (2), Osun (2), Abia (1), and Oyo (1). The day ended with one fatality, which took place in FCT

New infection figures were on the high side again when compared with recoveries on Tuesday, September 29. One hundred and eighty-seven confirmed cases were reported in 13 states – Lagos (74), Rivers (25), Plateau (25), FCT (19), Gombe (19), Osun (10), Kaduna (5), Borno (3), Katsina (2), Ogun (2), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1) and Nasarawa (1). Forty-two (42) discharged took place in eight states: Rivers (12), Kaduna (8), Ekiti (6), FCT (5), Gombe (5), Lagos (3), Kano (2), and Osun (1). No death was reported.

A similar trend continued on Monday, September 28, with new cases outnumbering recoveries. One hundred and thirty-six confirmed cases were reported in 13 states. The states are: Lagos (71), Rivers (23), Plateau (12), Adamawa (6), Oyo (6), Kaduna (5), Abia (3), FCT (3), Katsina (2), Kwara (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1), and Edo (1). In terms of recoveries, 101 were discharged after recovery in nine states: Plateau (29), Abia (25), Kaduna (20), Rivers (17), FCT (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Borno (2), Katsina (2), and Bayelsa (1). The day witnessed the week’s daily highest fatalities, as three deaths were reported in three states – Adamawa (1), Kaduna (1) and Oyo (1).

On Sunday, September 27, NCDC reported that more confirmed cases took place in the country than recoveries. One hundred and twenty-six confirmed cases were reported in 12 states: FCT (30), Lagos (24), Rivers (23), Ogun (13), Katsina (9), Plateau (9), Ondo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Imo (2), Bauchi (1), and Edo (1). Seventy-two discharges were reported in nine states: Plateau (31), Katsina (10), Edo (9), Rivers (6), FCT (4), Osun (4), Ogun (3), Yobe (3), Ekiti (2). Sadly, two deaths were reported in two states – Kaduna (1) and Ondo (1).

On a state-by-state basis, this is what the total Covid-19 figures from NCDC revealed: Lagos (19,636), Abuja (5,745), Plateau (3,479), Oyo (3,268), Edo (2,628), Rivers (2,517), Kaduna (2,440), Ogun (1,878), Delta (1,802), Kano (1,738), Ondo (1,634), Enugu (1,289), Kwara (1,044), Ebonyi (1,042), Abia (898) and Gombe (883). Katsina (874), Osun (847), Borno (745), Bauchi (699), Imo (576), Benue (481), Nasarawa (452), Bayelsa (401), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (321), Akwa Ibom (293), Niger (259), Adamawa (248), Anambra (238), Sokoto (162), Taraba (105), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara (79), Yobe (76) and Kogi (5).